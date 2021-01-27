Adds 104.7 Signal

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KMJO/FARGO, ND has flipped again. Last week the station segued from Classic Country (104.7 THE DUKE) to Classic Rock (104.7 THE BEAR) (NET NEWS 1/19). The station is now simulcasting sister News/Talk KFGO-A (THE MIGHTY 790)/FARGO.

In a press release, KFGO-A OM JOEL HEITKAMP commented, "Our goal at THE MIGHTY 790 has always been to be there for our KFGO family of listeners. The power that 104.7 FM brings to the airways allows us to reach an even larger audience."

MIDWEST RADIO/FARGO-MOORHEAD, ND Market Mgr. DAN CASH added, "We are proud of the history and longstanding traditions of THE MIGHTY 790 KFGO at MIDWEST RADIO OF FARGO-MOORHEAD, and our team couldn’t be happier to introduce KFGO to an even larger audience by adding 104.7 FM."

