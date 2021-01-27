Black History Month Celebration

iHEARTMEDIA will launch “iHEARTRADIO’S LIVING BLACK!” --spotlighting the power of Black culture YESTERDAY, TODAY, and TOMORROW throughout BLACK HISTORY MONTH in FEBRUARY.

The nationwide on-air celebration will feature the first-ever “iHEARTRADIO’S LIVING BLACK!” special event with performances by RODDY RICCH, 21 SAVAGE, JHENÉ AIKO, KIRK FRANKLIN, and many other artists from Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel.

The special will air on SATURDAY FEBRUARY 20th at 6p (ET) on iHEARTRADIO YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages; iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop, Gospel and R&B stations; and the iHEARTRADIO app. In addition, the month-long celebration will highlight Black artists, influencers, and thought leaders through audio vignettes and tributes on 580 iHEARTMEDIA radio stations in every format.

The “iHEARTRADIO’S LIVING BLACK!” special event will be produced by EMMY and GRAMMY award-winning producer RIKKI HUGHES. The goal is to pay homage to the Black experience and culture.

iHEARTMEDIA Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy EVP DOC WYNTER said, “Black culture is American culture and this past year especially has resulted in much needed and long overdue conversations about the role of race in America.

"iHEARTRADIO’S LIVING BLACK! will use iHEARTMEDIA’s unparalleled reach to help shape these conversations and celebrate Black culture at scale – reaching hundreds of millions of listeners on iHEARTMEDIA stations across all of our formats.”

For the entire month of FEBRUARY “iHEARTRADIO’S LIVING BLACK!” will celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom tributes from artists and listeners across the nation. In addition, artists from Country, Pop, Rock, and other music genres will honor the impact and influence that Black Americans and Black culture has had on their lives and community.

iHEARTMEDIA nationally syndicated and local on-air personalities including THE BREAKFAST CLUB’s CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE AND DJ ENVY; STEVE HARVEY, and BIG BOY will honor trailblazers, modern history makers, and future change-makers of Black culture.

iHEARTMEDIA stations and syndicated shows will invite listeners to call in, post and share their experiences and inspirations each week of the month.

The sponsorship partners for “iHEARTRADIO'S LIVING BLACK!” include FACEBOOK GROUPS and RÉMY MARTIN. Additional sponsors will be announced soon.

« see more Net News