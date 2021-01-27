Young( l), Mills (r) (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG and his wife, TAYLOR, are expecting their second child, due this Summer. The couple welcomed their first daughter, PRESLEY ELIZABETH YOUNG, in OCTOBER 2019 (NET NEWS 10/24/19).

YOUNG shared the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, "And then there were four. It seems like just yesterday we found out our little PRESLEY was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family."

He told PEOPLE.com, "We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends. TAY had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted PRESELY to have the same."

