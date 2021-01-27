Reilly

JOHN REILLY has picked up new client stations including STEPHENS MEDIA AC KTSO/TULSA, CHERRY CREEK MEDIA's Triple A KMON/GREAT FALLS, MT, Country KHKM/MISSOULA, MT, News/Talk KDXU-A/ST. GEORGE, UT and News/Talk KSUB/CEDAR CITY, UT.

REILLY is available for VO and imaging and represented exclusively by NATE ZEITZ at CESD and through barter with BENZTOWN. Check out REILLY's work at voicebyreilly.com.

