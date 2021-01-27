Adds New Podcast

PODCASTONE, a podcast platform and subsidiary of LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has bought the exclusive sales and distribution rights to the OUR FAKE HISTORY podcast.

OUR FAKE HISTORY was created and is hosted by Canadian high school history teacher SEBASTIAN MAJOR and explores historical myths and misconceptions.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY commented, "As producers and fans of podcasts we have been obsessed with OUR FAKE HISTORY for quite some time and what a way to kick-off and celebrate 2021 by being able to be the show's new home. SEBASTIAN has single handedly taught us more about some of the most fascinating stories in history than we ever learned in school and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him with us."

MAJOR added, "I am thrilled to be working with PODCASTONE! The whole team really seems to care about supporting creators and helping us make the best possible shows. I started OUR FAKE HISTORY because I was passionate about history, education, and entertaining audio. It's nice to partner with a company that shares that passion."

OUR FAKE HISTORY was recognized as the "Best Educational Podcast" at the 2018 PODCAST AWARDS.

