Pictured (L-R): Archer, Crowder, Jo Dillon and Vaughn

Hit songwriters KELLY ARCHER, COREY CROWDER, JESSIE JO DILLION and SHARON VAUGHN have been elected as new members of the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL's (NSAI) Board of Directors. Current board members who were re-elected to two-year terms include SARAH BUXTON, NICOLLE GALYON, TIM NICHOLS, JOSHN OSBORNE, RIVERS RUTHERFOD, LAURA VELTZ and TROY VERGES. ROGER BROWN and LEE THOMAS MILLER were reappointed to one-year terms as Legislative Co-Chairs, RHETT AKINS and CAITLYN SMITH were reappointed to one-year terms as the Artist Writer board, and BRETT JAMES was reappointed to one-year term to the Industry Liaison position.

"NSAI is continuing its tradition of electing a board of professional songwriters representing American music creators across generation, genre, and gender," said NSAI Board Pres. STEVE BOGARD. "Their input will be invaluable in our continuing progress in advocating for and achieving fairness for American songwriters.”

Existing board members are BOGARD, JEFF COHEN, CHRIS DESTEFANO, J.T. HARDING, BYRON HILL, JOSH KEAR, JON NITE, LIZ ROSE, EMILY SHACKLETON, JENN SCHOTT and JIMMY YEARY, whose terms expire in 2022. NSAI Board elections happen in two phases and include voting by the NSAI Professional Songwriter Membership and appointments by the NSAI Board of Directors. The board terms begin each year at the MAY meeting.

