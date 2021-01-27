Adds Three New Shows

SIRIUSXM and KEVIN HART's LAUGH OUT LOUD launched three new programs including INSIDE JOKE WITH KEVIN HART. The original podcast will feature HART in conversation with comics including JERRY SEINFELD, STEVE HARVEY, BILL BURR, CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, DESUS & MERO, ZAINAB JOHNSON, HASAN MINHAJ, and more.

LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO also launches new shows THE LADIES ROOM WITH JAZZY and DATE NIGHT WITH CHRIS AND VANESSA.

HART commented, "I'm sitting down with some of the best voices in comedy to give my listeners the stories behind the jokes they hear on stage. Comedians have been through it all, and I'm excited that I'll be digging deep into the lives of my peers for my first podcast. I also think our fans will love the slate of new LOL programming on SIRIUSXM and can't wait to introduce audiences to the dynamic talents of JAZZY, CHRIS, and VANESSA."

SIRIUSXM Pres. and Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, "The only thing funnier than KEVIN HART is KEVIN HART in conversation with another comedian. I'm excited to present our INSIDE JOKES podcast to listeners across the globe, in addition to the new shows on SIRIUSXM, as we continue to collaborate with LAUGH OUT LOUD to shape KEVIN's channel into the pinnacle of diverse comedy programming in audio entertainment."

