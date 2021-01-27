AMAZON PRIME and THE CODA COLLECTION announced TODAY (1/27) the launch of the brand new multi-media company designed to provide fans with exclusive storytelling that details the most iconic moments in music history.

THE CODA COLLECTION will debut world premiere films and feature a curated library of legendary performances and documentaries, all streaming exclusively via PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS. It will also combine rich editorial destinations across CODA’s desktop and mobile sites, providing new perspectives on the artists, the music, and the cultural context that makes those moments resonate with audiences around the world. THE CODA COLLECTION channel and the dedicated website will bring to life music’s untold stories and deepen the connection between fans and artists.

At the helm is entrepreneur JIM SPINELLO, director/producer JOHN MCDERMOTT, JANIE HENDRIX of EXPERIENCE HENDRIX, YOKO ONO and the ESTATE OF JOHN LENNON, and veteran entertainment lawyer JONAS HERBSMAN. SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is an equity partner in the new company.

THE CODA COLLECTION will also include an extraordinary array of content partners, including RHINO ENTERTAINMENT, CONCORD MUSIC, MERCURY STUDIOS, REELIN’ IN THE YEARS PRODUCTIONS, CREEM Magazine, and many others. In partnership, this initiative will create a new streaming home for hundreds of the most sought after concerts, documentaries, and episodic series in music on THE CODA COLLECTION channel.

It will become available via PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS in the US on FEBRUARY 18th, 2021. The channel will roll out globally throughout the rest of 2021.

« see more Net News