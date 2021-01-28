105.1 The Bull To Air Cardinals Games

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL)/SPRINGFIELD, MO will broadcast the 2021 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS games as part of a multi-year deal.

2021 is the 130th season for the CARDINALS, who own 11 WORLD SERIES titles. KOMG will air all home and away games, led by the legendary “voice of the CARDINALS” MIKE SHANNON, along with veteran broadcasters JOHN ROONEY, RICKY HORTON and MIKE CLAIBORNE.

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING GM SCOTT MEIER said, “We are indeed humbled to be part of such a historical franchise and being able to showcase the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS here in SW MISSOURI for the future.”

ANNE CARROLL, Manager of the CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK, added, “We are proud to partner with KOMG, the new home of the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK in SPRINGFIELD, MO. CARDINALS fans in the market will continue to hear all the CARDINALS games including the SATURDAY and SUNDAY Spring Training games that start on FEBRUARY 27th. Welcome to the CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK family KOMG and MID-WEST FAMILY!"

