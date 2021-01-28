Gather One And All

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) is set to begin its series of VIRTUALSUMMITFEST events TODAY (1/28). The first one will feature performances by JADE BIRD, JULIEN BAKER and WYN STARKS. The platform will also feature a chat section for the Triple A community to interact.

Owner JACK BARTON said, “With over 130 members of the Triple A community, including close to 70 radio folks, signed up for the first VIRTUALSUMMIFEST Series, this is a great way to bring the community together to see great music until we can do live showcases again.”

BARTON plans on doing this series of artist presentations every month throughout the year. Future confirmed artists will include SAINT NOMAD, KALEO and ANDERSON EAST. ALL ACCESS is the media partner for JBE’s VIRTUALSUMMITFEST and SUMMITFEST.

The online event begins at 8p (EST).

