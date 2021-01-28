Ground Floor Opportunity

CHET-5 BROADCASTING Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK, NY is looking for the next generation DJ.



Abilities in audio/video production are helpful but not required. The applicant must also be willing to be a participant in a docu-series about RADIO WOODSTOCK.

To apply, send a resume and a two-minute video explaining your love for music, your experience and strengths, and why you want to be a DJ. This is an entry-level position.

Learn more here.



