$250K In Grants Awarded

VETSAID, JOE WALSH's nationally registered 501(c)3 non-profit, announced WEDNESDAY (1/27) the disbursement of $250,000 in grants to various community, mid-sized and national veterans services organizations with the monies raised from their 4th annual concert event which streamed online on DECEMBER 12th.

So far, VETSAID has awarded nearly $1.8 million dollars to organizations that support veterans and their families. All net proceeds from the 2020 festival will go directly to charities that have been selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the COMBINED ARMS INSTITUTE.

While VETSAID typically focuses its annual grant process on the city and region its live festival visits each year, WALSH decided to adjust the search criteria for 2020’s unique virtual festival offering. Charities that focus their efforts on minority communities and those disproportionately affected by the COVID pandemic in the UNITED STATES would receive some priority consideration instead and therefore, this is their most diverse group of grant recipients to date.

JOE WALSH said, “VetsAid is proud to support US veterans in need wherever they may find themselves on their journey, and as difficult as it got for all of us this past year, we do what we can to endure because the show must go on.”

For a full list of recipients and more information on VETSAID click here.

« see more Net News