iHeartMedia

iHEARTRADIO has premiered three new podcasts this wweek: "Tell Me About It With JADE IOVINE," "Meeting TOM CRUISE" and "Call Your Grandmother."



"Tell Me About it With JADE IOVINE" is hosted by the daughter of music executive JIMMY IOVINE, who focuses on the "less-than-perfect moments that make us who we are." On the premiere episode, JADE sits down with NETFLIX CMO BOZAMA SAINT JOHN for a discussion on losing her husband to cancer seven years ago and becoming a single mother unexpectedly while building brands like APPLE MUSIC, PEPSI and UBER.



"Meeting TOM CRUISE" features hosts and actors JEFF MEACHEM ("Black•ish") and JOEL JOHNSTONE ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as they share those stories, inviting celebrity guests to discuss their TOM CRUISE encounters. In the premiere episode, the hosts are joined by TOM's "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star JAY ELLIS to discuss why they love the man so much.



"Call Your Grandmother": A new iHEART original podcast about two less-than-traditional Jewish grandmothers and the unbreakable bond they have with their grandchildren. The first episode premieres JANUARY 28th.

