Big Hit Entertainment Gets Bigger

BTS label BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT, the K-Pop powerhouse behind BTS' rise, is investing around $63 million in rival label YG ENTERTAINMENT subsidiary YG PLUS. SEOUL-based YG ENTERTAINMENT, founded by YANG HYUN-SUK in 1996, has worked with K Pop superstars like BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, 2NE1, and PSY of "Gangnam Style" fame..

YANG left the company in JUNE 2019.

In 2018, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and INTERSCOPE announced a global deal to represent YG ENTERTAINMENT's biggest artist, girl band BLACKPINK, outside of ASIA.

Added BIG HIT, “We look forward to the synergy between YG PLUS, which has established a strong network in a wide variety of fields such as distribution and merchandise production, and BIG HIT and BENX, whose fortes are artist IP and platforms.

“We will grow together through a wide range of collaborations that will have a wide-ranging impact on the entertainment lifestyle.”

