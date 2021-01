Goodman

Voiceover pro JOSH GOODMAN adds two new stations to his roster. GOODMAN can now be heard on ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US 99)/CHICAGO and FEDERATED MEDIA Country WQHK (K-105)/FT. WAYNE.

You can check out a demo at joshgoodmanvo.com/radio. GOODMAN is repped by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY.

