BMA Nominees

THE BLUES FOUNDATION has released it's 42ND BLUES MUSIC AWARDS (BMA) nominees. Topping the nomination chart this year again are RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS with five nominations; they also led last year with six nominations.

The BMAs applaud the past year’s exceptional achievements in blues music recording, performance, and songwriting, as well as supporting the blues’ rich cultural traditions. The 42ND ANNUAL BMA program will be presented as a virtual event on JUNE 6th starting at 4p (CT). The event will be live-streamed on THE BLUES FOUNDATION’s FACEBOOK page and its YOUTUBE channel at no charge.

Major funding for the 2021 BLUES MUSIC AWARDS provided by ARTSMEMPHIS, BMI, THE LEGENDARY RHYTHM & BLUES CRUISE LLC, MEMPHIS TOURISM and the TENNESSEE ARTS COMMISSION.

The complete list of BLUES MUSIC AWARDS nominees can be found on THE BLUES FOUNDATION’s website.

« see more Net News