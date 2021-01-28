Re-Ups With The Orioles

ENTERCOM Sports WJZ (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE and the BALTIMORE ORIOLES have extended their broadcast partnership agreement, keeping WJZ as the flagship station for ORIOLES baseball.

ENTERCOM/BALTIMORE SVP and Market Mgr. TRACY BRANDYS commented, "We are very excited to continue our broadcast partnership with the ORIOLES. This ongoing partnership with the team is a major component of BALTIMORE’s number-one sports brand – 105.7 THE FAN. As the nation’s unrivaled leader in sports radio, we’re proud to continue to be the station BALTIMORE turns to for the latest updates on their local teams."

BALTIMORE ORIOLES SVP/Chief Revenue Officer T.J. BRIGHTMAN added, "ENTERCOM has been a valuable partner for the ORIOLES and we are pleased to continue our relationship. Through our partnership of the ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK, we have provided millions of fans across the MID-ATLANTIC access to every single ORIOLES game and our corporate partners the opportunity to showcase their own brands."

As part of the partnership, ENTERCOM will manage the BALTIMORE ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK – with more than 40 stations across MARYLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, WASHINGTON DC, DELAWARE, VIRGINIA and NORTH CAROLINA. All BALTIMORE ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK programming, including live game broadcasts, pre and postgame shows, regular season weekly shows and additional offseason programming will air exclusively on 105.7 THE FAN.

105.7 THE FAN also serves as the flagship station for the MARYLAND TERRAPIN RADIO NETWORK and provides BALTIMORE gameday football coverage.

