Music Business Mental Health Fund

THE MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (MUSIC BIZ) has revealed the formation of its Music Business Mental Health Fund. Established in partnership with NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) and the SCARS FOUNDATION, the fund aims to connect Association members impacted by COVID-19 to mental health services, including screenings and therapy sessions.

“The increased stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have shed more light on something we’ve already come to know: access to mental health services is essential in sustaining our professional success and, more importantly, our individual well-being,” said MUSIC BIZ President PORTIA SABIN. “Our industry has only weathered the lasting effects of this pandemic through collaboration; as such, MUSIC BIZ is thrilled to partner with MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE and the SCARS FOUNDATION to offer these vital services to those in our member community who need them.”



The Music Business Mental Health Fund is open to qualified employees of MUSIC BIZ member companies, individual professional members, and people who were furloughed or laid off from a MUSIC BIZ member company in 2020. MHA will oversee applications for assistance and disbursement of funds with full confidentiality. For more information on the fund, and a full list of qualifications, visit MusicHealthAlliance.com.

