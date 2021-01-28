Sold

In a deal initially announced in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/6) but filed with the FCC TODAY (1/28), TETYANA ROBBINS' FALCON BROADCASTING LLC is selling Spanish Religion KOAN-A-K236CG and KNIK-LP (LPTV with analog audio being used as an 87.7 FM station)/ANCHORAGE, AK to HISPANIC MULTIMEDIA GROUP/IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN, with the price, originally undisclosed, revealed as $450,000 in the contract filed with the Commission. The buyer has been operating the stations under an LMA since NOVEMBER and flipped them from News-Talk and Country, respectively.

In other filings with the FCC, requesting extensions of Silent STAs were AASAA MEDIA, LLC via receiver JACOB HIBBARD (KMRI-A/WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, tower collapsed in earthquake; receiver asserts that owner (who subsequently died of COVID-19) and manager tried to reassert control via a bankruptcy filing despite not having FCC approval, delaying station's ability to return to the air) and SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. (KNEF/FRANKLIN, NE and KOKN/OKETO, KS, financial reasons),

ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC has closed on the sale of Alternative KXNA (NEW ROCK 104.9 THE X)/SPRINGDALE, AR to ELIZABETH MARQUIS for $500,000 in a promissory note.

And NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE FOUNDATION has closed on the transfer of Classic Hits KNMJ (TBIRD RADIO)/EUNICE, NM to NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE for $10.

« see more Net News