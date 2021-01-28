New podcast

STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KFKF/KANSAS CITY PD/morning host DALE CARTER has launched a new political podcast, “DALE CARTER’S AMERICA,” via ANCHOR FM. It is described as being “about the current state of American politics” and “a rational look [at] where we are today.” The first two episodes, “A New Day” and “It’s Bass Ackwards” have been posted.

The show’s FACEBOOK page is here. Listen on SPOTIFY here.

