THE RADIO FAM, in collaboration with GIRL TALK WITH J.BELLE and VICKY ROE ENTERTAINMENT is presenting a digital event, BREAKING THE CEILING, highlighting diversity in radio. Throughout FEBRUARY, hosts J.BELLE (JENELLE VANNOY) and VICKY ROE will feature inspirational Black men and women in the industry.

J.BELLE commented, "I wanted to highlight more radio talent of color that often gets overlooked in the industry. There are so many talented Black radio personalities whose stories need to be told and shared with the next generation of talent coming up through the ranks."

J.BELLE will do nine exclusive interviews to be featured on theradiofam.com blog. The first will feature event co-host VICKY ROE and be available WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3 at theradiofam.com/breakingtheceiling.

J.BELLE is an air personality at RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX and VICKY ROE is an air personality at CUMULUS R&B KRRQ (Q95.5)/LAFAYETTE, LA.

