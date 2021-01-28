McGraw

AMAZON MUSIC will host its fourth annual "AMAZON MUSIC PRESENTS: COUNTRY HEAT" event at this year's "COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS): The Virtual Experience" on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th. The show will feature headliner BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM McGRAW as well as performances by COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's KAMERON MARLOWE, MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's SHY CARTER and STONEY CREEK RECORDS' TRACK45. The showcase will take place virtually at 4p (CT) and close out the first-ever Streaming Summit at "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience" (NET NEWS 1/27).

“COUNTRY HEAT highlights the best in the genre, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life at CRS for the fourth year in a row with a slate of unforgettable performances from the next crop of rising stars and superstar TIM McGRAW,” said KELLY RICH, Country Lead for AMAZON MUSIC.

CRS 2021 is set to take place TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from NASHVILLE'S OMNI HOTEL. If you haven't already, register here.

« see more Net News