Premiering New Podcast

STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, a division of UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS, premieres the podcast HOW TO TICKLE YOURSELF, created and hosted by author and journalist DUFF MCDONALD and his long-time friend, MATT MCBUTTER. HOW TO TICKLE YOURSELF will be available on STORIC MEDIA, FEBRUARY 1.

DUFF MCDONALD commented, "HOW TO TICKLE YOURSELF is a podcast about the miracle of existence. We use the spark of inquiry to light your mind on fire. It’s about spirituality, self-realization, and the joy of being a seeker. Learn how to tickle yourself, and you will discover your true purpose. And once you find that, the rest will take care of itself."

The first season of HOW TO TICKLE YOURSELF features 16 episodes that fit together like a 16-piece puzzle. Each episode uses storytelling, etymology, lyrics, writing, controversy, and ancient wisdom to explore each ‘puzzle piece’.

MATT MCBUTTER adds, "We also give the listeners some actual puzzles to solve. We wanted to add something tangible for people to tackle while contemplating the most difficult puzzle of all -- the puzzle of the Self."

STORIC MEDIA Founder and Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY said, "This engaging and thought provoking podcast is the perfect way to usher us through 2021. HOW TO TICKLE YOURSELF is an example of the creative and forward thinking programming STORIC provides for listeners while also providing a platform for unique talent and hosts like DUFF MCDONALD and MATT MCBUTTER."





