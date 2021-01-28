Brooks And Yearwood

GARTH BROOKS and TRISHA YEARWOOD will take over UNITED STATIONS' daily, weekday program, "Backstage Country," for a week in FEBRUARY in celebration of BROOKS' birthday (on FEBRUARY 7th), VALENTINE's Day and the couple's current single, "Shallow." The pair will host the five-hour show starting on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th. They'll share their musical history, personal stories and reflections, and also talk candidly about 2020 and their positive outlook on the future.

Recent talent on the artist-hosted "Backstage Country" has include MORGAN WALLEN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, KANE BROWN and BRETT YOUNG. More hosts will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

