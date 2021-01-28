Nixon

SHOW DOG NASHVILLE has promoted field rep BLAKE NIXON to the newly created role of Dir./Promotion & Streaming. In his expanded duties outside of radio promotion, NIXON will guide the overall streaming strategy while implementing and executing national streaming programs for the label's releases.

NIXON joined SHOW DOG NASHVILLE in 2018 as Regional Mgr./Southeast (NET NEWS 4/6/18) after earlier stints with IN2UNE and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.

"The streaming world has become very much front and center as part of our promotions strategy," said SHOW DOG NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion RICK MOXLEY. "BLAKE's expertise in this area is a valuable asset for SHOW DOG NASHVILLE."

"I absolutely love working with this incredible team, and I'm very excited for the opportunity to further contribute towards the growth of our amazing artists and partners," said NIXON.

