Program Director Needed

CUMULUS MEDIA's Classic Rock WYFM (Y-103)/Youngstown, OH is on the hunt for a Program Director. Qualified candidates will be responsible for a daily air shift, coaching and developing the on air staff, crafting the overall sound of the station, scheduling music, developing and executing programming and sales promotions, developing and maintaining website, social media and digital content, working closely with sales on marketing solutions for advertisers while working closely with the market and operations managers.

Interested candidates apply here.

