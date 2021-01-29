Mary & Josh

CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP, the parent company of SMARTRADIO SUITE, and RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES WCVO (THE RIVER 104.9)/Columbus, OH announced THURSDAY (1/28) a new partnership to syndicate “Mornings with MARY & JOSH.” The duo has been on-air in COLUMBUS for six years and now their daily morning show is syndicated on KGGN (The Vine 102.5)/HEMET, CA, as well as a weekend edition of the show now airing on SATURDAY mornings on 13 stations nationwide.

CHRISTIAN FM Pres. JON HAMILTON said, “MARY and JOSH have been leaders on one of AMERICA’s most-successful regional brands, and we’re excited for them to bring that creativity to many more stations.”

