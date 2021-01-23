Jade

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has named station veteran JADE as its new MD. She has been with the station since 2008. She will continue her weekday midday shift from 10a-2p. JADE starts her expanded duties on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1st.

JADE said, “Even before I worked here, I was a fan of THE CURRENT because it’s always been a place to commune and discover. This station values musicians and works to develop relationships with both established artists and those just starting out. I look forward to cultivating the audience we’ve established these last 16 years as a station and exploring ways to deepen our connection to our community of music lovers in MINNESOTA and around the world.”

Managing Director DAVID SAFAR (who was previously MD) said JADE’s experience and connection with MINNESOTA music made her a clear choice for leading the station’s sound. “JADE has been a huge champion of amplifying independent artists and helping our midday audience discover new music. From supporting local artists to hosting events in MINNESOTA and broadcasting from festivals across the U.S., she brings to the role a commitment to connecting listeners with emerging artists. I'm excited to have her as part of the programming team at THE CURRENT.”

A MIINESOTA native, JADE earned a BS degree in Journalism at the UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS and interned for 2024 RECORDS. After graduation, she returned to MINNESOTA and promoted independent musicians with TINDERBOX MUSIC before joining THE CURRENT. In her 13 years with THE CURRENT, she has covered many positions outside of on-air hosting, including special event coordinator, Morning Show producer and host of the Music News podcast and videos.

JADE can be reached at jade@mpr.org.

« back to Net News