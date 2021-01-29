Jaime Ames To Take On Sales

After five years with WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION Top 40 WVAQ/MORGANTOWN, WV's JAIME AMES is giving up her MD stripes to join the sales team part time. JAIME will maintain hosting the Midday shift on WVAQ as well as Afternoon Drive on Classic Hits WDZN (99.5 WDZN)/CUMBERLAND, MD.

As a result of the changes to AMES career, it was necessary to give up an additional voice tracking gig for CHERRY CREEK MEDIA's Top 40 KXBN (B921)/ST. GEORGE, UT.

AMES said, "There simply aren’t enough hours in the day to do it all and the work life balance (I’m told!) is achievable, and that really is the goal in this change. I have loved working for CHERRY CREEK MEDIA and know that MIKE “MIKEY” FOLEY will be looking for someone great for middays! Airchecks and resumes can be sent to mfoley@cherrycreekmedia.com … they would truly be lucky to work for a guy like him.

"As I say goodbye to my CHERRY CREEK MEDIA family, I thank the WEST VIRGINIA RADIO family for embracing me even tighter as I dive into training on digital ad and terrestrial radio sales!"

