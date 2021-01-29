Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual PEPSI GULF COAST JAM has been postponed, once again. Originally scheduled for SEPTEMBER, 2020 in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, the festival was then rescheduled to MARCH, 2021 (NET NEWS 7/20/20), and is now moving to FRIDAY, JUNE 4th through SUNDAY, JUNE 6th. LUKE BRYAN, BRAD PAISLEY and LYNYRD SKYNYRD are still set to headline, and the rest of the previously announced lineup is still intact, with only one change due to a scheduling conflict -- RODNEY ATKINS will replace JORDAN DAVIS on SAURDAY’s lineup.

“This move is vital, as we continue to work toward providing the best festival experience for our Jammers,” said Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “We feel the timing is much better for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to see everyone back at the beach.”

“We have comprehensive plans in place to make this a fun and safe event for our artists, our fans and our staff,” said PEPSI GULF COAST JAM COO MARK SHELDON. “We’re excited to welcome music fans back to the world’s most beautiful beaches in JUNE.”

« see more Net News