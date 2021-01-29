Matt Phipps-Taylor

PEERMUSIC has appointed MATT PHIPPS-TAYLOR Chief Information Officer, reporting jointly to CEO MARY MEEGAN PEER and CFO BILL GORJANCE, based out of LONDON.

PHIPPS-TAYLOR will lead strategic technology and data initiatives to further strengthen the company’s operations. He will oversee the technology and data platforms used across PEERMUSIC's global network of music publishing and neighboring rights companies operating from 38 offices in 31 countries, with well over a million titles under the company’s aegis, and a neighboring rights roster encompassing over 300 record labels and more than 2,500 performers.

Commented MARY MEGAN PEER, “PEERMUSIC’s industry-leading technology is one of the reasons why our clients choose us, and the wealth of experience and expertise that MATT brings will help ensure that we remain at the forefront of music publishing and neighboring rights technology. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop neighboring rights administration technology.”

Added GORJANCE, “At a time when PEERMUSIC is more committed to investing in technology than ever, it’s great to add an accomplished tech leader like MATT to our team. His ability to build and lead successful tech teams as well as leverage data and analytics to deliver value to clients will be a key part of PEERMUSIC’s ongoing success."

Said PHIPPS-TAYLOR, “PEERMUSIC is well-known for its commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service, and has a management team that truly recognizes the importance of technology and data in achieving that. So, I am both proud and delighted to be taking up this role, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company and its clients."

PHIPPS-TAYLOR brings over 12 years’ experience in building and running data management and analytics capabilities, including a background in the recording, neighboring rights and publishing sides of the music business. Before joining PEERMUSIC, he served as Chief Data Officer at PPL, where he oversaw data strategy, analytics and business intelligence, data architecture and governance, and led PPL’s involvement in various global industry data initiatives and partnerships.

PHIPPS-TAYLOR’s hiring comes as PEERMUSIC’s current Chief Information Officer JEFF WITCHER retires after 18 years with the company.

Said WITCHER, “PEERMUSIC is a truly special place, and I know the company has a very bright future. I’ve been fortunate to spend the last 18 years of my career working with people who are so talented and passionate about what they do, and I will always cherish the relationships I’ve built here.”

Added RALPH PEER, “JEFF’s stewardship of PEERMUSIC’s technology over his 18 years at the company has been critical in helping us become the premier independent global music publisher. We thank him for his extraordinary contributions to PEERMUSIC and wish him the very best in retirement.”

