Longtime RADIO & RECORDS News/Talk/Sports editor AL PETERSON passed away a week ago after oxygen was suddenly cut off to his heart, brains and organ. He was 68 years old. AL's many friends at ALL ACCESS and in the radio business are deeply saddened by his passing.

Per AL’s very clear directive, he was only kept artificially alive long enough for his organs to be harvested. His liver already saved a woman in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and they harvested enough skin, bone, tissue, etc. that he could potentially help more than 60 other people.

Before retiring in 2017, PETERSON published his own daily and monthly NTS MEDIAONLINE newsletter, which he launched in 2006 after a decade as R&R's News/Talk/Sports editor, also orchestrating the publication's TALK RADIO SEMINAR. A video of him introducing PAUL HARVEY is embedded below.

Radio was AL's career before going into trade journalism. PETERSEON was VP/Programming at PAR BROADCASTING in SAN DIEGO, where he oversaw the market’s first duopoly and was instrumental in returning the legendary KOGO call letters to the market and re-launching the station as a News/Talker in 1994. Before that he consulted stations, first as EVP of POLLACK MEDIA GROUP, before forming PETERSON MEDIA SERVICES in the early ‘80s. In 1992, he joined UNISTAR RADIO NETWORKS as national affiliates consultant.

His early radio career included programming and on-air positions in northern NEW JERSEY, ROCHESTER, NY and TAMPA.

AL was also very clear about not having a funeral or wanting people to mourn his loss. His wishes will be honored with a big celebration of his life once the world opens up again. He was the happiest retired man ever – always enjoying the simple things in life. And the most important thing in his whole world was being the best husband anbd father he could be. Despite his storied career in the radio and record business, he always said the only job title that ever mattered to him was “Dad.” He was so proud of the amazing young adults his children have become.

If you feel compelled to honor AL in some way, donate to a charity of your choice. A few of his most recent favorites were the SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK and FEEDING SAN DIEGO.

