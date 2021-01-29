King, Chaitoff, Pierce, Fallon

The SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT (SOLID) in NASHVILLE has revealed its elected board for the music industry organization's 24th year. The Executive Board includes ELICITY PUBLIC RELATIONS' AVERY KING as President, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's VICTORIA CHAITOFF as VP, WORKS ENTERTAINMENT's LUKE PIERCE as Treasurer and INDIAN MOON's SEAN FALLON as Secretary.

Additionally, the SOLID Alumni Board announced the re-election of its incumbent President, CONSTELLATION MANAGEMENT's BRIAN O'NEIL. Board members include SONGFLUENCER's JOHNNY CLOHERTY, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT's CLAIRE REX, WIATR & ASSOCIATES' AMY KADISH, and FBMM's ERIN PETTIT.

SOLID Committee Chairs for 2021 are as follows:

Communications Chair: SESAC's JENNA SMITH

Communications Co-Chair: RELIANT TALENT AGENCY's JENN DICHIARA

Education Chair: CSM MANAGEMENT's NINA SCHOLLNICK

Education Co-Chair: ISA + JUDE's TATIANA ANGULO

Social Chair: TAYLOR GUTTMANN, PLLC's RACHEL GUTTMANN

Social Co-Chair: PARADIGM's MOLLIE JONES

Community Outreach Chair: SPOTIFY's RITZ McCAIN

Community Outreach Co-Chair: G7 ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING's PAUL ERMLICH

Ambassadorship Chair: SKYHI ENTERTAINMENT's SKYLER CLARK-HAMEL

Ambassadorship Co-Chair: TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT's CHRIS FAIRBANK

Music Market Chair: COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's DARCIE VAN ETTEN

Music Market Co-Chair: NSAI's RYAN CUNNINGHAM

Music Market Co-Chair: MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA's BRIANNA HOLKO

“I’m extremely proud of how both our 2020 board and the members of our newly elected 2021 board worked tirelessly during our industry’s most unprecedented year,” said KING. “

"Throughout the past year, SOLID was able to launch a major new philanthropic initiative, SOLID SHARES, and create a diversity and inclusion task force that not only impacts our membership, but also the NASHVILLE community as a whole. This board has big shoes to fill, but I truly believe that this group of dedicated and innovative individuals are up to the challenge of creating an incredible experience, whether virtual or in-person, for all of our membership."

