Edison Research Debuts

EDISON RESEARCH is debuting "The Social Habit," a new ongoing measurement of U.S. social media user attitudes and habits. The Social Habit marks the first time that national trending data of users of social media brands is available to subscribers.

The Social Habit will attempt to provide the ability to analyze data on social media users by political party affiliation or political ideology, among many other demographic variables. As the data will be collected continuously, subscribers will be able to pinpoint changes in behaviors and attitudes about social media as they happen.

The new The Social Habit dataset will allow subscribers to:

Spot trends in usage and attitudes about social media as they happen

Compare demographics and data from various social media brand users including FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, SNAPCHAT, LINKEDIN, TIKTOK, and emerging platforms as they develop

Examine attitudes about topics such as trust in news coverage on social media, how users believe social media should be regulated, and privacy concerns

Analyze social media data before and after certain important dates, for example, JANUARY 8th when President TRUMP was removed from TWITTER

“The Social Habit is a logical brand extension for us,” said EDISON RESEARCH Pres. LARRY ROSIN. “We have recently seen the worlds of media, social media, and politics collide, and as a company that measures all of these spaces we feel that now is an important time to mine these insights.”

