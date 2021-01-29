Buys More Equity In Universal Music Group

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, the Chinese online music entertainment platform, has led a Consortium that has acquired an additional 10% equity stake in UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP from parent company, VIVENDI.

The Consortium's equity ownership in UMG is now at 20% and TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT will continue to have a 10% equity interest in the Consortium.

