Consortium Led By Tencent Music Entertainment Buys More Equity In Universal Music Group
January 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM (PT)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, the Chinese online music entertainment platform, has led a Consortium that has acquired an additional 10% equity stake in UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP from parent company, VIVENDI.
The Consortium's equity ownership in UMG is now at 20% and TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT will continue to have a 10% equity interest in the Consortium.