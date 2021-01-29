Squintz

After working at ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO for five years, DJ SQUINTZ has been promoted to Music Director. Prior to KSFM he spent eight years at CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KWIN-KWNN/STOCKTON.



“SQUINTZ has been a tremendous asset on KSFM for the last five years,” said ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. “His teamwork, attitude and talent are all reasons it’s a pleasure to internally promote him to the well-earned role of Music Director for KSFM.”



“I am extremely blessed and thankful to be able to continue to do my part to contribute to the success of a station that I have listened to my whole life, as I am embedded in KSFM and the culture here,” said DJ SQUINTZ. “I am further grateful to my Brand Manager, MICHAEL BUHRMAN, for seeing the ability and drive in me. And I thank STACEY KAUFFMAN and Operations Manager JOE CALGARO for this tremendous opportunity.”

