CHARLIE THOMAS longtime on-air veteran and current morning show host announces his retirement from ENTERCOM Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE)/SACRAMENTO.

“There is simply no way to properly acknowledge thirty-six years of dedication and success on one station…the last twenty-three of which CHARLIE THOMAS has given to ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO,” said ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO SVP/MM STACEY KAUFFMAN. In his well-deserved retirement, he leaves behind a truly indelible mark, not only on this company and our industry as a whole, but most importantly on the people of SACRAMENTO. He is so much more than a top-tier broadcaster – he is a top-tier human being. He has a true gift for making that special connection with his audience and will be remembered fondly by all who were fortunate enough to experience that connection first-hand.”

CHARLIE THOMAS said, "When I moved to SACRAMENTO 36 years ago, I thought it was a stepping stone to the 'Big Time.' Didn’t take long to realize it would become my home. I’m proud to have become a part of this community…served up a rockin’ soundtrack for its residents and in some measure helped to provide a voice for them.

"Radio is about one-to-one connection, and that mission continues, though the tools have changed. When I started, we were cueing up vinyl records on turntables, and editing tape with razor blades on reel-to-reel decks…where’s my grease pencil?



"It’s been quite a journey, staying in the same place. I’ve met a number of incredible and talented people along the way – too many to mention, and thank! Definitely want to give props to my EAGLE folks and my fellow staff in the early days of 93 ROCK. It’s been a privilege to work beside you and a pleasure to be with ENTERCOM these last 23 years.

"As I hang up the headphones, I look forward to exploring more of the world outside the studio walls, and listening to 96.9 THE EAGLE as a civilian now. Oh, and I WILL be sleeping past dark-thirty every day."

