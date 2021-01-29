Tribute

CICELY TYSON, a HOLLYWOOD icon and pioneer whose career spanned seven decades, was known for her portrayal of strong AFRICAN-AMERICAN women who died on THURSDAY, JANUARY 28th, at age 96. In 2016 she received the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, by President BARACK OBAMA, and was awarded an Honorary OSCAR in 2018. Born in HARLEM, NY, she made her film debut in 1959, garnering roles in "ODDS AGAINST TOMORROW", "THE COMEDIANS', "THE LAST ANGRY MAN", "A MAN CALLED ADAM" and "THE HEART IS A LONELY HUNTER".

She was the first actress of color to appear as a regular in a television drama, starring in "EAST SIDE/WEST SIDE" with actor GEORGE C. SCOTT. In 1972 she starred in the film "SOUNDER", for which TYSON was nominated for Best Actress in 1973. She later won two EMMYS for 1974's television drama, "THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MISS JANE PITTMAN", in which TYSON played a 110-year-old woman who recalls her life while portraying the title character over a nine-decade period. Nominated for EMMYS a total of 16 times in her career, TYSON's distinguished television career includes performances in "ROOTS", "THE WILMA RUDOLPH STORY", "KING: THE MARTIN LUTHER KING STORY", "WHEN NO ONE WOULD LISTEN", "A WOMAN CALLED MOSES", "THE MARVA COLLINS STORY", "THE WOMEN OF BREWSTER PLACE", "THE OLDEST LIVING CONFEDERATE WIDOW TELLS ALL" and "TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL", for which she would later win a TONY Award for her starring role in 2013's BROADWAY revival.

She was also honored for that stage role with a DRAMA DESK and OUTER CRITICS AWARD. Most recently, TYSON was nominated for five EMMYS for Guest Actress in a Drama in a recurring role for ABC's "HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER". Tyson's memoirs, "JUST AS I AM", were published on Tuesday, January 26th, just two days before her death.

Listen to BENZTOWN Audio Tribute to CICELY TYSON.

