Rhett (l), Welling (r)

Additional performers have been revealed for the annual “BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley,” at "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." Joining already announced headliner THOMAS RHETT (NET NEWS 12/9/20), will be RHETT AKINS and PARKER WELLING. The event, hosted by “Country Top 40" countdown host FITZ, will take place virtually on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th.

CRS 2021 is set for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from NASHVILLE'S OMNI HOTEL. If you haven't already, register here.

