Following a request by ROYCE BROADCASTING's court appointed receiver LARRY PATRICK, a U.S. District Court hearing YESTERDAY (1/28) has resulted in the issuance of an order for ROYCE BROADCASTING owner ED STOLZ to surrender himself to U.S. Marshals in RIVERSIDE, CA this coming TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd by NOON.

STOLZ is facing jail time as he's not honored previous orders from Judge JESUS BERNAL to surrender KREV/SAN FRANCISCO, KFRH/LAS VEGAS, KRCK/PALM SPRINGS to PATRICK, who became receiver in JULY 2020 and says STOLZ is now interfering with a pending $6 million sale to VCY AMERICA for the three stations.

Proceeds from the sale were to go toward settling $1.3 million in 11 copyright violations for playing unlicensed music from UMG, WMG, and SONY/ATV. The court has also refused to let STOLZ pay down the fines due to his uncooperative posture in the matter.

PATRICK alleges that STOLZ has not cooperated for failure to give him access to bank records, other accounts attached to the operation of the three stations, and had not cooperated with FCC to generate the necessary paperwork to sell the stations, among other obstructions to the sale.

This could be the end of the road for STOLZ who had also been fighting with ENTERCOM over the sale of KWOD/SACRAMENTO to that broadcast group in 1996.

