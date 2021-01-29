-
Winners For Carolina Country Music Awards Revealed
January 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM (PT)
The CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed winners of its 2021 CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (CCMAs). Recipients were selected by a panel of judges from the music and broadcasting industries for all categories except Entertainer of the Year. The group WHITS END was selected as the winner of the Entertainer of The Year category, which was voted on by listeners at four CAROLINA radio stations owned by ANDRULONIS MEDIA: WMIR/MYRTLE BEACH, SC; WUDE/WILMINGTON, NC; WYAY/GEORGETOWN-CHARLESTON and WFAY/FAYETTEVILLE, NC. The group received a record-breaking 181,000 votes.
The CCMAs is an annual event produced by CHRISTY "SWEET TEA" ANDRULONIS, who is PD/afternoon host at the four participating radio stations, and Executive Dir. of the CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION. The event is typically held at the HOUSE OF BLUES in NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, but took on a virtual format this year due to the pandemic.
Entertainer Of The Year
WHITS END (KERSHAW, SC)
Male Artist Of The Year
GARY ALEXANDER (MYRTLE BEACH, SC)
Female Artist Of The Year
PAIGE KING JOHNSON (ANGIER, NC)
Vocal Group Of The Year
THE CLIFF WHEELER BAND (LEMON SPRINGS, NC)
Duo Of The Year
WALTER FINLEY & APRIL DAWN (CHARLOTTE, NC)
Country Single Of The Year
“He Didn’t Come Back The Same,” WHITS END
Country Music Video Of The Year
“What I See,” AJ SANDERS
Christian Country Single Of The Year
“Not So Broken,” FAITH BARDILL
Songwriter Of The Year
MARK MCKINNEY & JONATHON LOCKLEAR, writers of “Any Way She Wants It”
Country Tour Of The Year
PAIGE KING JOHNSON & FAITH BARDILL
Emerging New Artist
PAIGE KING JOHNSON
Country Young Artist
JORDAN PICKETT (SILER CITY, NC)
DAMIEN HORNE Humanitarian Award
RANDY ATWOOD AND THE RENEGADES (SURFSIDE BEACH, SC)