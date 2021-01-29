Carolina Country Music Association Presents CCMAs

The CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed winners of its 2021 CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (CCMAs). Recipients were selected by a panel of judges from the music and broadcasting industries for all categories except Entertainer of the Year. The group WHITS END was selected as the winner of the Entertainer of The Year category, which was voted on by listeners at four CAROLINA radio stations owned by ANDRULONIS MEDIA: WMIR/MYRTLE BEACH, SC; WUDE/WILMINGTON, NC; WYAY/GEORGETOWN-CHARLESTON and WFAY/FAYETTEVILLE, NC. The group received a record-breaking 181,000 votes.

The CCMAs is an annual event produced by CHRISTY "SWEET TEA" ANDRULONIS, who is PD/afternoon host at the four participating radio stations, and Executive Dir. of the CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION. The event is typically held at the HOUSE OF BLUES in NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, but took on a virtual format this year due to the pandemic.

Entertainer Of The Year

WHITS END (KERSHAW, SC)

Male Artist Of The Year

GARY ALEXANDER (MYRTLE BEACH, SC)

Female Artist Of The Year

PAIGE KING JOHNSON (ANGIER, NC)

Vocal Group Of The Year

THE CLIFF WHEELER BAND (LEMON SPRINGS, NC)

Duo Of The Year

WALTER FINLEY & APRIL DAWN (CHARLOTTE, NC)

Country Single Of The Year

“He Didn’t Come Back The Same,” WHITS END

Country Music Video Of The Year

“What I See,” AJ SANDERS

Christian Country Single Of The Year

“Not So Broken,” FAITH BARDILL

Songwriter Of The Year

MARK MCKINNEY & JONATHON LOCKLEAR, writers of “Any Way She Wants It”

Country Tour Of The Year

PAIGE KING JOHNSON & FAITH BARDILL

Emerging New Artist

PAIGE KING JOHNSON

Country Young Artist

JORDAN PICKETT (SILER CITY, NC)

DAMIEN HORNE Humanitarian Award

RANDY ATWOOD AND THE RENEGADES (SURFSIDE BEACH, SC)

