52nd Annual NAACP Awards

The NAACP announced TODAY (1/29) the 52nd Annual Image Awards Nominations will take place on INSTAGRAM on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd, at 10a (PT).

TONY-award winning actress and singer ANIKA NONI-ROSE (Jingle Jangle, Power), actress and singer CHLOE BAILEY (Grown-ish and Chloe x Halle), actress ERIKA ALEXANDER (JOHN LEWIS: Good Trouble, Living Single), actor, dancer, and choreographer NICCO ANNAN (P-Valley), and actor and singer TERRENCE C. (TC) CARSON (Living Single) will do the honors via the NAACP AWARDS' INSTAGRAM account.

In advance of the virtual event, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS-winning and EMMY-nominated talk show “The Real” led by hosts GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, ADRIENNE HOUGHTON, LONI LOVE and JEANNIE MAI will exclusively reveal nominees in 15 categories for the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd ahead of the nominations announcement.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an AFRICAN-AMERICAN perspective, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

The 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS will air on BET SATURDAY, MARCH 27th, at 8p (ET). Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights MARCH 22nd - 26th. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.

