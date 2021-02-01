TRITON DIGITAL, global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced FRIDAY (1/29), the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report. The report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in LATIN AMERICA from NOVEMBER 30th through JANUARY 3rd, as measured by TRITON’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

A number of new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this period, including "On Purpose with JAY SHETTY" (STITCHER MEDIA), "Direto da Redação" (JOVEM PAN PODCAST), and "Presidente da Seman" (FOLHA DE S PAULO). In addition, "LOS40 MX - La Corneta" (PRISA RADIO) took the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period.

The Top 100 podcasts account for 20M downloads in total. To view the full results of the LATIN AMERICA PODCAST REPORT click here.

« see more Net News