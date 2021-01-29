Patrick

iHEARTMEDIA Country KCCY (Y96.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/afternoon host SHAWN PATRICK shared news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (1/28) that his “The SHAWN PATRICK Show” would be expanding its reach. Already also doing afternoons at Country KXBG (BIG 97.9)/FT. COLLINS, PATRICK said that effective MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1st, he would also be heard in nights in “30ish cities, from NEW YORK down to FLORIDA, from ARKANSAS over to TEXAS up to OHIO, and NEBRASKA, and many more awesome states and cities. I will also start a national weekend afternoon show in a couple of weeks that'll be in another 40 or so cities. Some other fun things are in the works too. Best of all though, I get to continue everything I was doing before also. So, the local, live shows will stay that way.”

PATRICK added in his post, “Dreams do indeed come true!”

