KFMA's Dino Nespoli And KLPX's Beth Simmons Furloughed

ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1) and Classic Rock KLPX/TUCSON, AZ have furloughed KFMA and KLPX afternoon personalities DINO NESPOLI and BETH SIMMONS effective immediately. Also being furloughed is AC KMXZ (94.9 MIX FM) Morning News Anchor/Weekend DJ MIKE RAPP.

ARIZONA LOTUS OM/PD LARRY MAC made the announcement saying "Unfortunately, the current pandemic situation has impacted our business significantly, and as a result, we find that we must make some immediate and difficult personnel decisions, so ARIZONA LOTUS is implementing a temporary furlough of certain positions. The purpose of a furlough is the availability to bring our team members back when (hopefully) there's been an economic improvement to our operations. While not ideal, this arrangement will help us move forward in the short term. We cannot stress enough how valuable each of these people are, and very much look forward to the day we can call them back home."

DINO NESPOLI BETH SIMMONS

