Starting Monday, February 1st

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ is celebrating Valentine's Day with “14 Days of Heartbreak.” For the first two weeks in FEBRUARY, WSOU is giving its listeners and followers a chance to win a signed CD, vinyl record, poster, merch, or other items from their favorite bands, including ANTHRAX, CLUTCH, MISFITS and HATEBREED, among others.

“We’ve all been through a lot in 2020, so let’s start out this new year with something exciting,” said WSOU Promotions Dir. VALENTINO PETRARCA. “As a fan of music myself, there is nothing more thrilling than getting a merch item signed by your favorite band. We at WSOU hope to give back to our fans by allowing them that opportunity. These giveaways are to reward people for being supporters of WSOU, as well as being a fan of music.”

Listeners can follow the station’s social platforms @wsou to learn about time frames for every giveaway, and the event

will also feature two special contests over social media on FEBRUARY 7th and 14th.

