ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the passing of GRAMMY-nominated experimental pop artist/producer SOPHIE XEON -- known to her fans as SOPHIE, according to a CNN report.

SOPHIE was 34 and according to her label, TRANSGRESSIVE, "Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell," according to a statement posted on TWITTER.

SOPHIE died at home in ATHENS, GREECE at 4a on SATURDAY (1/30). She was a trans rights activist born in GLASGOW who worked with MADONNA in 2015 to co-produce the single "Bitch, I'm MADONNA," and collaborated with CHARLI XCX on the EP "Vroom Vroom."

SOPHIE's debut 2018 debut album "Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides," earned her a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

"SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation," her publicist's statement read.

Several artists paid tribute to SOPHIE, among them BRITISH singer-songwriter SAM SMITH, who said in a TWITTER post, "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation."

« see more Net News