A Big F-ing Deal

How many words that start with "F" come to mind? Wait ... get your minds out of the gutter!

CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON suggests that you can blow off some steam & score cash with its new "F Word Of The Day" … five times every weekday.

All you have to do is listen at 8a, 11a, 1p, 3p and 5p every weekday for KRBE’s "F Word Of The Day" then be the 104th caller to (713) 390-5723 (KRBE) with the F Word to automatically score $104 and get in the running to win the Big F-ing Money when afternooner KEVIN QUINN calls one lucky winner to also score $2,021!

What could be KRBE’s F Word of the Day? Gotta listen here to find out.

« see more Net News