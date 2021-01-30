Clive Davis (DFree/Shutterstock.com)

CLIVE DAVIS' traditional PRE-GRAMMY GALA NIGHT 1: A BENEFIT FOR MUSICARES got underway tonight and even though virtual, it was still the hottest ticket in town, with invites and links going out earlier this week. This year would have been, as always, the night before the GRAMMYS, at the BEVERLY HILTON, but due to COVID, this year's 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS was moved from JANUARY 31st to MARCH 14th. Tonight's edition will raise money for MUSICARES, while the next iteration, Part 2, will be held MARCH `13th, the night before the GRAMMY AWARDS, where guests will include PAUL SIMON, CARLOS SANTANA and JONI MITCHELL and will benefit the GRAMMY MUSEUM.. A donate button was included on the screen to help raise money.

CLIVE appeared live from MIAMI BEACH "where it's 72 degrees" to introduce the proceedings, welcoming everyone to the virtual gathering. "It might be a long time, but that's a tradition," he said. "Everybody celebrates the power and uniqueness of music with their attention.: Tonight is about the best of the best, some of the greatest performances of all time."

Tonight's invite list will be closer to 2,000 virtual attendees than the usual exclusive 1,000. The gala is being streamed exclusively on MOMENT HOUSE, and will feature anywhere from "three to 10 live performances."

CLIVE opened the festivities by introducing some of the virtual attendees, some on camera, some not, starting with SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE NANCY PELOSI. GEORGE BENSON, BOB WEIR, GEORGIA politician STACEY ABRAMS, BILLY PAUL, KENNY GAMBLE & LEON HUFF, GAYLE KING, CNN's DON LEMON, CAROLE BAYER SAGER, CYNTHIA ERIVO, KATIE COURIC, QUINCY JONES, JONI MITCHELL (on camera), BERRY GORDY, KENNY G, DAN + SHAY, RANDY JACKSON, BARRY MANILOW, KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS, TONY ORLANDO, HERBIE HANCOCK and KEITH URBAN, as well as executives from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

CLIVE then introduced a clip of FRANK SINATRA singing "NEW YORK, NEW YORK" to open the musical portion of the show.

The show, of course, featured the legendary music mogul -- on video -- talking about 20 of the most memorable PRE-GRAMMY GALA live performances with the likes of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, JOHN LEGEND, ALICIA KEYS, ROD STEWART, CHANCE THE RAPPER, DAVID FOSTER, DIDDY, JAMIE FOXX, BARRY GIBB, EARTH, WIND AND FIRE and GLADYS KNIGHT, among others.

