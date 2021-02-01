Clive's Night Benefits MusiCares

CLIVE DAVIS held the first of his two PRE-GRAMMY GALAS on SATURDAY night, hosting the nearly five-hour affair from the comfort of his quarantine spot in MIAMI BEACH. The show took place on the SATURDAY night before what was to have been the 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS, which were postponed from JANUARY 31st to MARCH 14th. For a full report on SATURDAY night’s proceedings, click here.

The live event, held annually at the BEVERLY HILTON, this year went virtual on video streamer MOMENT HOUSE because of COVID-19. The evening turned out to be a bar mitzvah of sorts for the industry icon, as he reminisced over the stream with the likes of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ALICIA KEYS, SEAN “PUFFY” COMBS, BARRY GIBB, ROD STEWART, CHANCE THE RAPPER, RICKEY MINOR, CAROLE KING, GLADYS KNIGHT, DAVID FOSTER, Interim RECORDING ACADEMY President HARVEY MASON JR. and JAMIE FOXX, who killed doing spot-on impressions of DAVIS and RAY CHARLES while plunking the piano keys. That qualified as one of only three live performances on the night, the others being the ubiquitous JOHN LEGEND paying tribute to MARVIN GAYE with a cover of “Mercy Mercy Me,” then JENNIFER HUDSON previewing her role in the upcoming ARETHA FRANKLIN biopic with a transcendent gospel medley of ‘Amazing Grace” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The theme of the evening was DAVIS’ selection of the 20 greatest live performances of all time, a list that included people he had professional connections with and those he admired from afar, including FRANK SINATRA, MICHAEL JACKSON, BOB DYLAN, THE BEATLES, GAYE, JANIS JOPLIN, SPRINGSTEEN, FRANKLIN, THE ROLLING STONES, NOTORIOUS B.I.G., WHITNEY HOUSTON, RAY CHARLES & WILLIE NELSON, the BEE GEES, KEYS & JAY Z, STEWART, KNIGHT, MADONNA and BEYONCE.

The proceedings turned into a warm, convivial night of remembering the importance of music and community in these troubled times, a virtual lovefest if you will, all for a good cause in MUSICARES, which as DAVIS pointed out, is particularly needed now with so many musicians out of work. DAVIS is promising Part 2 on MARCH 13th, the SATURDAY night before the 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS on CBS MARCH 14th, this time to benefit the GRAMMY MUSEUM.

« see more Net News